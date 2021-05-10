Portland chef Gregory Gourdet adds cookbook author to his resume, 'Everyone's Table' tops bestseller lists

The Top Chef alum shares 200 paleo-friendly recipes packed with global flavors that you can easily make as a home cook.

PORTLAND, Oregon — One of Portland's best and most well-known chefs has his first cookbook coming out tomorrow. Gregory Gourdet rose to Portland fame as executive chef of Departure at the top of The Nines hotel downtown. He's now preparing to open his own restaurant, Kann, next year.

You can chat live with Gourdet tomorrow night in a virtual Powell's author talk to celebrate his book "Everyone's Table." It's at 5 p.m. on Zoom. Find the link to sign up here. The link to order the book at Powell's is here.

"Everyone's Table is a health cookbook. It is a paleo-friendly cookbook. So it's, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, it's refined sugar free, it's legume free, but it's really a book that's designed for everyone at the table. So even if you're not any of those things, you can eat any of the recipes and you won't think something's missing," said Gourdet when we caught up with him soon after signing hundreds of copies.

Everyone's Table is a No. 1 new release on Amazon and already on the bestseller list at Powell's. It's also been one of Esquire's most anticipated cookbooks of 2021.

"There are 200 recipes and they all feature global flavors, talking about incorporating different spice mixes into your pantry, working with fish sauce or with different types of chilies. And I also tap into my Haitian heritage. So there's a collection of Haitian recipes as well."

Its release is part of a whirlwind year for Gourdet. He was vocal and out there at the early and massive racial justice marches in the city. He opened a pop-up, COVID-safe outdoor restaurant called Kann Winter Village, testing out many of the recipes you'll see in the cookbook. The pandemic put the brick and mortar version of Kann on hold, but he plans to open in 2022.

"A lot of people (chefs) were able to pivot. A lot of people were not able to pivot, and as time has gone on and people have not had income, they've not been able to open their businesses for anything. Conversations with landlords have gone pretty tough," he said.

Gourdet's fame as a chef skyrocketed outside the Northwest when he came in runner-up in 2015's Top Chef Boston, and other Bravo spinoffs. Now 5 years later, he's a guest host for Top Chef Portland, airing right now and filmed in September and October.

"Just to have everyone here and to be able to connect producers with some purveyors and help them source the ingredients and help them think about what chefs to feature, I felt like I was really a part of production. That's really cool to be able to kind of highlight some of the best things about our city and state. I definitely tell you, being on the other side is far easier hanging out with Tom and Padma and Gail and getting hair and makeup is a very, very different experience than competing and cooking and sweating for 12 hours a day," Gourdet said with a laugh.