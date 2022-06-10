Breast Friends luncheon returns Oct. 29

The luncheon is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Breast Friends aims to empower survivors and thrivers to connect and find support.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This years Breast Cancer Awareness Month marks the return of an empowering gathering of fighters, survivors and supporters. The Breast Friends luncheon returns on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The annual luncheon is a day of community, support, and inspiration dedicated to those who’ve experienced a diagnosis of breast cancer, and the family and friends who’ve helped along the way.

For more than two decades Breast Friends has been on a mission to ensure no one goes through it alone regardless of where they are in their cancer journey.

It’s a nonprofit for battling breast cancer ran by survivors, like Michelle Beck who is this year’s emcee.

“We really want to embrace the fact that we are all back together this year,” Beck said. “Being able to look someone in the eye and say, I get it. I know what you’ve been through, and I have walked in your steps, or to hold someone when they’re crying because they’ve been recently diagnosed.”

Beck is also the host of the Breast Friends Cancer Support Network. She said even with a strong support group of family and friends, the understanding that comes from people who know what you're going through just hits differently.

“I went in to volunteer September 2017, five years ago, and I basically never left. My first experience was going to the luncheon, and it was literally life-changing for me,” Beck said.

The Breast Friends luncheon will feature speakers, educational session, resources, local vendors, a fashion show and some awesome swag.