PORTLAND, Ore. — Pixar has entertained audiences young and old over the last two decades with its long string of hit movies. Now, people will have the chance to get a behind the scenes look at how the movies were made through a new exhibit at OMSI.
“The Science Behind Pixar” exhibit opens on Feb. 23. There will be more than 40 interactive elements to give people a hands-on opportunity to replicate how films, such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and Inside Out, were created.
“I’m thrilled we are hosting The Science Behind Pixar at OMSI. This exhibit truly immerses you in the Pixar filmmaking process. It explores the creativity and artistry of the Pixar filmmakers and highlights how computers are used as a filmmaking tool,” Nancy Stueber, president and CEO of OMSI, said in a press release.
The exhibit will have eight sections, each focused on a different step that went into making the movies.
Modeling
See how digital sculptures were created based on sketches from artists.
Rigging
Characters were then given a virtual skeleton to allow animators to add movement.
Surfaces
Understand the techniques behind how scenes were colored and textured.
Sets & Cameras
Discover how certain camera angles were created, including the bugs-eye view in A Bug’s Life.
Animation
See how animators bring characters to life.
Simulation
Learn how computer effects were used to create movement of characters.
Lighting
Try to solve hands-on lighting challenges like what Pixar artists face.
Rendering
Explore how animators turned data and programming into the final film.
In addition to the various interactive elements, there will be human-sized models of some of the most famous characters in the Pixar franchise, including Buzz Lightyear and Edna Mode from The Incredibles. OMSI expects guests to spend 60-90 minutes in the exhibit.
The exhibit will be open through Sept. 2. Tickets, which include general museum admission, will be $21 for adults, $14 for youth and $17 for seniors. Ticket prices for OMSI members will be $5 for adults, $3 for youth, and $4 for seniors.