HILLSBORO, Ore. — Glencoe High School junior Nisala Kalupahana has earned perfect scores on the college entrance SAT and ACT tests, both on his first try.

A perfect score on either test is noteworthy. Perfection on both tests is rare.

In the U.S. high school class of 2017, just 2,760 of some two million who took the ACT test had a perfect 36 score. Even a lower percentage of students earned the perfect 1600 on the SAT.

“I thought the best I could hope for was a 1550,” Kalupahana said.

He learned of his SAT score during a U.S. History class.

“I dropped my phone. I was in shock. I really didn’t expect that," he said laughing.

Kalupahana has not made specific college plans. He has completed computer science internships with the Oregon International Air Show and with IBM. He also has a passion for graphic design.

The teen also played clarinet in the Westside Community Youth Orchestra. He also plays the piano, guitar and tenor saxophone.

