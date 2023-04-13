'I'm not the only one': David Douglas mom distraught over low graduation tickets for seniors

All 500 David Douglas High School seniors are given 4 tickets for graduation at the Chiles Center at Univ. of Portland - which seats about 4,800 people.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Graduations are right around the corner. This also means students are back to picking and choosing who they give their graduation tickets to.

It’s no secret the pandemic changed how schools celebrated their seniors. We saw virtual graduations turn into drive-up graduations and now, we're finally back to in-person celebrations.

But that's not without some parents upset about ticket limitations for families to attend.

"I just know that I'm not the only one that's feeling this. I just think people don't know what to do," said Jenny Aguilar, a mother to a David Douglas senior.

Aguilar is a mother of six and her son is graduating from David Douglas High School in June. But she was taken aback after hearing they were only getting four tickets for graduation at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland — which has a seating capacity of about 4,800 people.

"My son is very sad and a little stressed out thinking how does he choose which parents and which aunt or uncle or whatnot to invite," said Aguilar.

While it’s not uncommon to have a limit on graduation tickets, Aguilar points out, why not give more grad tickets if the venue allows it?

There are a little over 500 students in David Douglas' senior class. So do the math— with every student getting four tickets, plus a seat for themselves, that's about 2,500 seats, well below capacity.

And it makes no sense to Aguilar.

"I'm thinking, we have David Douglas, one of the largest [schools],” said Aguilar. “I actually think the number three largest high school in Oregon, and we are picking a smaller venue than schools that are having smaller graduation classes."

Aguilar tells KGW students at different schools - with smaller senior classes - are getting a bigger venue with 10 to 15 tickets each. She says she would like the same to be done at David Douglas—without her son having to choose between family, friends and a special mentor he’s had since the age of five.

“I started out as a single mom. So, being a single mom, I had to utilize a lot of support — family, and friends,” said Aguilar. “My son has had a mentor since he was in kindergarten, someone who has been there for him like a family member, and the thought of him not being able to be there, it’s heartbreaking. It’s important that these kids see the people that support them, like right there — cheering and being able to give them a big hug and you can’t do that through a screen. ”

It's been this way for years and here's why.

David Douglas principal, Greg Carradine, tells KGW the school has a contract with the University of Portland to hold graduations there. And UofP puts limits on the capacity for each ceremony, not the school. Carradine also says they don’t utilize every seat at the Chiles Center — only the two long sides of the gym and the section directly facing the graduates, similar to a horseshoe, or a “U” shape.

"This also might be the only time someone graduates,” said Aguilar. “ For some kids, school is hard and college might not be a thing for them. So this might be their one big hurrah their one big celebration."