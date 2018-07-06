To say Jared Blank enjoys running would be an understatement. The Portland native just recently finished the World Marathon Challenge where participants run seven marathons, in seven days, on seven continents. After completing such a mind blowing feat Jared took a deep breath -- and decided to take part in a 100-mile race! The Tahoe Rim Trail event is a one hundred mile event that takes place on July 21. This years participants will have 35 hours to complete the course along the east edge of Lake Tahoe.

In order to finish such an extreme race, runners must be motivated by more than just a desire to go for a scenic jog. For Jared, that extra motivation comes in the form of his fundraising efforts. Jared has been running for Team Quest, the fundraising arm of the International Dyslexia Association. Jared sits on the board of the Oregon chapter and was diagnosed when he was five years old. He said the majority of his learning came from individual tutoring outside the classroom, and without that extra help, he would not have been able to get through school. Jared wants to make sure that every child diagnosed with dyslexia has access to the tools necessary to make their education a reality.

If you would like to help with Jared's fundraising efforts you can visit jaredsblank.com.

