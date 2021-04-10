History Makers 2021: Lillian Pitt

Born on the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon, Pitt is a descendent of Wasco, Yakama, and Warm Springs people. Now, she tells their stories through her art.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Born on the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon, Lillian Pitt is a descendent of Wasco, Yakama, and Warm Springs people. Now, she tells her ancestors' stories through her art.

Specifically, her work draws on over 12,000 years of Native American history and tradition of the Columbia River region.

Pitt's work has appeared in numerous personal collections, art galleries, museums, public spaces, and cultural institutions. Right now you can find her work at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

Her art spans a variety of mediums including works in clay, bronze, wearable art, prints, glass and mixed media art.