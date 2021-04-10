History Makers 2021: The Greenbrier Companies

What began in 1919 in Portland has grown to become a leading supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 1919 in Portland, two brothers from Sweden founded the Wire Wheel Sales and Services Company, at the time manufacturing wire wheels. Over the 20th century the company grew, expanding its services and equipment along the way.

Through acquisitions, subsidiaries and joint ventures the organization became known as The Greenbrier Companies in 1994.

Today, Greenbrier is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. It designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America, Europe, Mexico, and South America.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Greenbrier employs nearly 12,000 people around the globe.