History Makers 2021: Geraldine Richmond

A University of Oregon faculty member for more than 35 years, Richmond was recently nominated by President Biden to serve in the United States Department of Energy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Geraldine Richmond is the Presidential Chair in Science and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Oregon — it's the place she's called home for the last 36 years.

Her research examines the chemistry and physics of complex surfaces, which is especially relevant to energy production, environmental remediation, and atmospheric chemistry. Recently, Richmond and her team have been studying environment processes at water surfaces — research that could help identify non-toxic methods for cleaning up oil spills.

In April, Richmond was nominated by President Biden to serve as Under Secretary for Science in the United States Department of Energy.

But Richmond's impact reaches far beyond the confines of the chemistry lab or university classroom. She's also the founder of COACh Global, a grassroots organization formed in 1998 that has helped advance the careers of over 20,000 women scientists and engineers in the United States and across the world.