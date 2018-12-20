As we see threat after threat at schools, many parents are asking what they can do to protect their kids.

"In this day and age, every parent is going to be thinking about these kinds of things, and when the school goes through an incident like this, [with] the entire district under lockdown, it really does make you pause and consider, 'What do I need to do?'" said Matt, a parent with a child in the Beaverton School District.

Matt also works as a threat training expert with Con10gency, an organization that trains people and families on what to do in a situation where there's a threat. Smith said his teenage son went through the training because the threats at school keep happening.

"It's a topic you don't want to have to talk about, but you have to these days," Smith said.

Part of the training is knowing how to give someone first aid. On Wednesday, Matt sent his son to school with a trauma kit in his backpack. He said it's not something you want to have to use, but he felt better sending his son to school knowing he's prepared.

Richard Smith, chief consultant with Con10gency, said it's important to be honest with your kids when talking about threats, but that you should emphasize what schools can do to keep kids safe.

If a child is too young to notice something is different at school, Smith said it's not necessary for parents to address it. But when students are old enough to understand what's happening, it's time to have that tough conversation.

"The takeaway to this is to be age appropriate, but be truthful," Smith said. "Don't come up with a ruse. Don't make it something that it's not because if the kids go back to school, there [will] be other kids talking about it and those other kids are going to have the real information."