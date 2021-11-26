Fans root for OSU football star, Camas HS grad Jack Colletto

Aside from nicknames like "The Hammer," Jack Colletto has made a name for himself as a player who can do just about anything on the field.

CAMAS, Wash. — When Oregon State University football player Jack Colletto takes the field, it could be for any number of reasons.

This season, the Camas High School graduate has, as a quarterback, rushed for eight touchdowns and caught one TD as a receiver. He's also played on special teams. But his “main” job is playing linebacker on defense. In short, Jack Colletto does it all.

“He’s the ‘Jack of all trades!’” said Karen Gibson, co-owner of Papermaker Pride in downtown Camas, a store that specializes in Camas High School fan gear. “Having watched [Colletto] play at Camas High School, it's so rewarding for our family and other Camas families to be able to see him being so successful and not even in just one position, but in multi-positions.”

During Colletto's ascent, he’s garnered multiple nicknames, too. The most popular of late is The Hammer, as in, jackhammer. You'll hear fans chanting it whenever Colletto touches the ball. Announcers in the press box will acknowledge the moniker.

But is a hammer really the best tool of endearment to describe Colletto? At Lutz Hardware in Camas, Zach Gittings held up a busy-looking knife that might do better.

“It's a multitool! It's like a Swiss Army blade,” said Gittings.” Jack's a little bit of everything. He can do it all, play offense, defense. He's just a stud.”

Few people if any in Camas are surprised by Colletto's success in college. That's especially true for his former high school coach, Jon Eagle. Said Eagle: “I'll always remember [Colletto] saying this: ‘I'm going to put this team on my back and we're going to win the state championship."

That 2016 season, Camas went 16-0 and indeed won the state championship. Eagle, who now coaches at Portland State University, remembers the work Colletto put in as much as he remembers the wins.

“There are people who hope things happen and there are people who make things happen,” said Eagle. “Jack is-- ‘I'm going to make this happen.’”

None of this support is lost on Colletto.

“Hey Papermaker Nation! I just wanted to say thank you for all the support that you guys have been giving me this year,” said Colletto in a video message he shared with KGW. “I can't wait to see you guys at the Oregon game supporting me and the Beavs! Go Beavs!”