JUNCTION CITY, Ore — Parents and students in the Willamette Valley’s Junction City School District have grown accustomed to getting some incredible parodies for snow days.

But on Friday, students and parents got a surprise parody titled “Go to School!”

Oaklea Middle School Principal Justin Corey and Junction City High School Principal Brian Young previously showed off their lip-syncing chops with new lyrics to "Sound of Silence," "Piano Man" and "Another One Bites The Dust."

On Friday, the now-internet famous Princi-Pals welcomed students back to school to the tune of Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al.”

“We’re ready for you back at school, snow days are over now. The staff in Junction City are ready and waiting to see you back,” says one set of lyrics.

Watch the parody:

The video also pays tribute to the original video starring Chevy Chase.

The reopening of school comes after Lane County got hammered by a snowstorm earlier this week. The storm prompted Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency.

