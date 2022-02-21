Nike gives out grants to organizations that help the Black community in Portland

Nike gave a $75,000 grant to Taking Ownership PDX, which helps low-income Black families with housing repairs they might not be able to afford.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nike is making some investments in the community in Portland, particularly the Black community. The company gave out nine grants to different nonprofits around the city that focus on the Black community. Taking Ownership PDX received a $75,000 grant from Nike. The goal of the organization is to help Black families build generational wealth after a history of economic exclusion and racist policies by helping with home repairs.

Taking Ownership PDX is one of the organizations that are a part of Nikes' $140 million Black community commitment, which invests in organizations that focus on social justice, education and economic opportunities for Black people.

Taking Ownership PDX has been around since 2020 and they have helped more than 60 households with home repairs they might not be able to otherwise afford. Randal Wyatt is the executive director and said the $75,000 grant will go toward helping even more people.

"We have over 140 families on our waitlist so there's a lot of work to be done and a lot more money to raise to cover the number of families we want to help out," Wyatt said.

Mishia and Arthur Moreno have five children and just had their entire kitchen remolded through Taking Ownership PDX. They received new floors, cabinets and a sink. The Morenos said the $12,000 worth of remodels would have had to wait if they did not get help from the organization.

"If it was left to me, we would have just slapped paint on the old cabinets and called it a day," Mishia Moreno said. "With the help of them, we were able to take care of dry rot, so our kitchen can last longer."

Wyatt said Nike reached out to his organization about the grant, they did not have to apply. The money will cover around 10-15 more homes. They prioritize weatherization and life safety issues, senior citizens and low-income families. Arthur Moreno said his family could not be more thankful.

"It's just a breath of fresh air to have a clean kitchen and a functional space to feed all the kids in," Moreno said.