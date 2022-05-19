New mobile mental health team debuts in Clark County

The Columbia River Night Crisis Team started hitting the streets of Clark County this week. The goal is to provide help for people dealing with mental health issues.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Starting this week, Clark County has a new service available to help people dealing with mental health issues at times of day when other services are unavailable. It's called the Columbia River Night Crisis Team.

The service operates from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day, and dispatches a team of nine members to calls throughout the county. The crisis support specialists are trained in intervention, de-escalation and risk assessment.

Referrals come in from the Clark County Crisis Line, according to program director Mike Delay, or from law enforcement directly.

"We really want to have this team minimize contact with law enforcement, minimize contact with restrictive levels of care — hospitalizations, things of that nature," he said. "A person can stay in whatever place is most comfortable for them and then connect to a supportive services afterwards and hopefully no longer need crisis services."

Battle Ground Police Chief Mike Fort said the team has a partnership with his department.

"If you take a police officer off the street to devote the necessary time to those in behavior or mental health crisis, then they are taking away (time) from those kinds of violent crimes," he said. "That is why this team is needed, they take that pressure off the police."