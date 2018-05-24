PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's hard to believe Portland hasn't done this before.

But this year, we'll see the first ever canine Grand Marshal for the Grand Floral Rose Festival Parade.

The 20 finalists competed for the honor Wednesday night at the Heathman Hotel. Some showed off their fashion sense while others wowed the crowd with tricks. One even sang.

But the winner was a 185-pound English Mastiff named Diesel!

Diesel's owner said he's to working a crowd.

"He's kind of a rockstar," said Jennifer Veitch. "Everywhere we go, he loves it.

Watch for Diesel in the Grand Floral Parade on June 9!

