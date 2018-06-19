A man is riding his bike from Virginia to Oregon to support children with congenital heart disease.

John Maus is a junior at Central Michigan University. He's been on a self-funded quest since he left Yorktown, Virginia on May 13 to raise awareness and funds for The Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

He'll end his 4,300-mile journey in Astoria, Oregon.

FOLLOW JOHN'S JOURNEY

Congenital heart diseases is found in 1 and 110 babies born in the United States and is one of the most common birth defects in the country. This cause is important to Maus and to one of his friends.

"His son passed away from a congenital heart disease, and that's the foundation that they work for a lot," said Maus.

So far, Maus has raised about $1,700. He hopes to reach $43,000 dollars by the time he gets to Oregon.

To read more and to help Maus reach his goal, click here.

© 2018 KGW