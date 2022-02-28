KGW Great Food Drive is going on now

Help KGW raise money for 1.2 million meals for local residents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 19th annual KGW Great Food Drive launches with a “Week of Giving” and donation matches throughout the month of March. The goal is to collect enough donations to provide more than 1.2 million meals for local area residents.

During the pandemic, 1 in 4 Oregonians sought food assistance and Oregon Food Bank distributed 1.7 million meals. The KGW Great Food Drive is a major public service campaign that addresses hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.

This year, the KGW Great Food Drive strategy focuses on monetary donations so that every dollar can be stretched further in support of the Oregon Food Bank. Throughout March, KGW, Pacific Office Automation, Rivermark Community Credit Union, Safeway, and local Toyota Dealers, along with other corporate partners, will help supply the Oregon Food Bank Network with essential food to be distributed to its network of 21 regional food banks and 1,400 food assistance sites across Oregon and Clark County, Washington.

Four easy ways to donate:

Donate funds online at KGW.com/fooddrive

Pacific Foods is matching cash donations up to $5,000

Local Toyota dealers are matching cash donations up to $10,000

Pacific Office Automation matching cash donations up to $10,000

Make a financial donation at any Rivermark Community Credit Union.

Make a physical food donation at Local Toyota dealers.

Make a cash donation at the register of participating Safeway stores

“The KGW Great Food Drive is so important in our community because the need is always there," said Steve Carter, president and general manager of KGW. "Food insecurity affects so many families who are working but still struggling to feed their children. Every dollar helps put food on the table. Please join us to make a real difference in the lives of those less fortunate. We appreciate the ongoing commitment from our corporate partners who make this a top initiative in their community work.”



“At Pacific Office Automation, we’re dedicated to supporting our communities," said Doug Pitassi, Pacific Office Automation president and CEO. "By teaming up with the Great Food Drive, we’re hopeful our efforts will make a difference in the hunger crises many Oregonians are facing today.”

“We recognize that many Oregonians do not have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritious food,” said Seth Schaefer, president and CEO of Rivermark Community Credit Union. “Rivermark is proud to support the KGW Great Food Drive, which helps address one of the region’s most pressing social issues. You can help make a difference by donating cash at any participating Rivermark branch."

“Toyota and its dealers feel honored to be able to give back to the community. This year, our goal is 1.2 million meals, so we are inviting you to get involved too. During the month of March, all 14 participating Toyota dealer sites are excited to join. Your donation will be making a difference for your local community,” said Russ Humberston, Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealer Association president.

“Hunger relief is a priority at Safeway and Albertsons. We are constantly in search of ways in which our Nourishing Neighbors program can help solve hunger locally. The KGW Great Food Drive is a great local way for everyone to help, including our customers. We’ve made it as easy as choosing to donate right at the register when you’re buying your groceries,” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs of Safeway Albertsons, Oregon and Southwest Washington.

About the Oregon Food Bank Network

Oregon Food Bank works to eliminate hunger and its root causes because no one should be hungry.

Oregon Food Bank believes that hunger starves the human spirit, that communities thrive when people are nourished, and that everyone deserves healthy and fresh food.

Oregon Food Bank helps feed the human spirit of 740,000 people through a food distribution network of 21 regional food banks serving Oregon and Clark County, Washington.