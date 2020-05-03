PORTLAND, Ore. — The 17th annual KGW Great Food Drive is underway for the month of March 2020.

The KGW Great Food Drive is a major public service campaign that addresses hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. The goal is to collect enough food and cash to provide more than 1 million pounds of food for local area residents.

Throughout the month, KGW, Bob’s Red Mill, Rivermark Community Credit Union, and local Toyota Dealers will help supply Oregon Food Bank Network with essential food to be distributed to its network of 21 regional food banks and 1,200 food assistance sites across Oregon and Clark County, Washington. Donations can be made in several ways:

•Make a food donation at Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store.

•Make a food donation at any participating local Toyota dealership and they’ll match the donation.

•Make a cash or food donation at any Rivermark Community Credit Union branch.

•Make a cash donation at participating Safeway stores

•Donate funds online. Visit www.kgw.com/fooddrive for complete details.

RELATED: One in nine people in Oregon and Washington face food insecurity