Join the KGW Great Food Drive

Help us raise 1.5 million pounds of food for local residents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 18th annual KGW Great Food Drive launches today with a "Week of Giving" and donation matches for the entire month of March. In the past year, the need has ballooned from 1 in 11 to 1 in 6 Oregonians facing hunger and almost 50% of Oregon’s children face food insecurity.

The KGW Great Food Drive is a major public service campaign that addresses hunger issues in communities throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. The goal is to collect enough donations to provide more than 1.5 million pounds of food for local area residents.

The pandemic has closed schools and community centers, creating a gap in meals for countless kids. Seniors, people with chronic conditions, and those with compromised immune systems face higher risks in public spaces — forcing many to remain at home.

This year, the KGW Great Food Drive strategy has shifted completely to monetary donations so that every dollar can be stretched further in support of the Oregon Food Bank.

Throughout March, KGW, Pacific Foods, Rivermark Community Credit Union, and local Toyota Dealers, along with other corporate partners listed directly below, will help supply the Oregon Food Bank Network with essential food to be distributed to its network of 21 regional food banks and 1,400 food assistance sites across Oregon and Clark County, Washington.

Three easy ways to donate:

Donate funds online at KGW.com/fooddrive Pacific Foods is matching cash donations up to $10,000

Local Toyota dealerships are matching cash donations up to $10,000

Harold & Arlene Schnitzer Care Foundation is matching cash donations up to $10,000

Willamette Farms is donating $10,000 in eggs

Jack in the Box matching cash donations up to $8,000 Make a financial donation at any participating Rivermark Community Credit Union. Make a cash donation at the register of participating Safeway stores

About the Oregon Food Bank Network