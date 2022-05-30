America's Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod to perform at Portland State

Jimmie Herrod, who made the finals of America's Got Talent season 16, will be featured in a Portland State University concert on June 6.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former America's Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod will be featured in a concert at Portland State University on June 6. Herrod received a Master's of Jazz Studies from the university back in 2016. He was a runner up on season 16 of America's Got Talent.

"I think America's Got Talent gave me visibility I could have never fought to get myself, nor did I have the funds to pay for that type of airtime," Herrod said.

The concert will feature jazz music and original songs that Herrod composed. He will also be performing with his former teacher and mentor George Colligan. Colligan said Herrod's success in the music industry has put a lot of positive spotlight on the university.

"He's developed a following based on 5% of what he can do. In terms of being a composer and jazz musician and an incredible vocal talent and creative artist, you will see that in this concert," Colligan said.

Herrod said these days, touring with the band Pink Martini is keeping him busy and away from home in Portland. He said he loves living in Portland and has been here for almost a decade. He said PSU gave him the type of education he wanted, and he's happy to be performing there for the first time since he graduated.

"This concert is a celebration of all things current and past at PSU, alums like myself and present students, also faculty coming together to play music," Herrod said.