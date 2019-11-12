Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Portland's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. Fat Cupcake

Topping the list is Fat Cupcake. Located at 6011 S.E. 72nd Ave. in Mount Scott, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp.

2. Toadstool Cupcakes

Next up is Sunnyside's Toadstool Cupcakes, situated at 3557 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Saint Cupcake

Downtown's Saint Cupcake, located at 1138 S.W. Morrison St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, four stars out of 503 reviews.

4. Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro

Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro, a bakery that offers cupcakes and sandwiches in Buckman, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 32 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1430 S.E. Water Ave. to see for yourself.

