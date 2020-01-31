Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Portland look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Portland via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1410 S.W. Taylor St., Stu

Here is this 550-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1410 S.W. Taylor St., Stu in Goose Hollow and listed for $990/month.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. The apartment also comes with high ceilings, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This unit is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1715 N.W. Marshall St., #109

This studio apartment, situated at 1715 N.W. Marshall St., #109 in Northwest, is listed for $995/month for its 364 square feet.

You'll find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

2045 N. Kilpatrick St.

Over at 2045 N. Kilpatrick St. in Kenton, there's this 200-square-foot studio apartment that's also going for $995/month.

You can expect to find a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

