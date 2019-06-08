Curious just how far your dollar goes in Northwest?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Northwest is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

2121 N.W. Savier St.

Listed at $1,515/month, this 449-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2121 N.W. Savier St.

The building features assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1975 N.W. Everett St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1975 N.W. Everett St. that's going for $1,575/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building features an elevator and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2014 N.W. Glisan St.

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2014 N.W. Glisan St. It's listed for $1,575/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.