Curious just how far your dollar goes in Northwest?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Northwest is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1230 NW 21st Ave.

Listed at $1,025/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1230 N.W. 21st Ave.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1811 NW Couch Street

Located at 1811 NW Couch Street, here's a 368-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,095/month.

The unit comes with hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

1829 NW Lovejoy St.

Also listed at $1,095/month, this 275-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1829 N.W. Lovejoy St.

The building boasts additional storage space and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1964 NW Johnson St.

Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 1964 N.W. Johnson St. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 378 square feet.

You can expect hardwood floors and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $40 application fee.

