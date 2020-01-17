Curious just how far your dollar goes downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom downtown is currently hovering around $1,519.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1221 S.W. 10th Ave.

Listed at $1,850/month, this 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1221 S.W. 10th Ave.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and both air conditioning and central heating in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a $40 application fee and a $1,000 security deposit.

1436 S.W. Park Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1436 S.W. Park Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 1,198 square feet.

You can expect a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

2221 S.W. First Ave.

Last but not least, here's a 912-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2221 S.W. First Ave. that's also going for $1,895/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, assigned parking, additional storage space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

