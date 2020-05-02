Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sellwood-Moreland?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Sellwood-Moreland is currently hovering around $1,099.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

5377 S.E. 18th Ave.

Listed at $1,325/month, this 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 5377 S.E. 18th Ave.

The unit includes air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Expect a $50 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5955 S.E. Milwaukie Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5955 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. It's listed for $1,350/month for its 486 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1640 S.E. Tacoma St.

Finally, here's a 643-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1640 S.E. Tacoma St. that's going for $1,395/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. The building features assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.