Curious just how far your dollar goes in downtown Portland?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in downtown Portland is currently hovering around $1,519.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a monthly budget of $1,300? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1717 Southwest Park Avenue

Listed at $1,265 per month, this 568-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1717 Southwest Park Avenue.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $500 pet deposit.

1500 Southwest 12th Avenue

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1500 Southwest 12th Avenue. It's listed for $1,268/month for its 666 square feet.

Building amenities include a fitness center and secured entry. You can also expect to see hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

1436 Southwest Park Avenue

Then there's a 516-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1436 Southwest Park Avenue that's going for $1,295/month.

Look for a balcony, air conditioning and a dishwasher in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

1431 Southwest Park Avenue

Finally, check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1431 Southwest Park Avenue. It's listed for $1,300/month.

In the residence, you'll see hardwood flooring, central heating and high ceilings. Cats are welcome. The listing specifies a $350 pet deposit.

