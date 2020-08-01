Curious just how far your dollar goes in downtown Portland?

According to Walk Score, this Portland neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom downtown is currently hovering around $1,519.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1717 S.W. Park Ave.

Listed at $1,224/month, this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1717 S.W. Park Ave.

Expect to see a dishwasher, central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1436 S.W. Park Ave.

Next, here's a 516-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1436 S.W. Park Ave. that's going for $1,295/month.

Expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

909 S.W. 12th Ave.

Then, check out this studio apartment that's located at 909 S.W. 12th Ave. It's also listed for $1,295/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space and outdoor space. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

1431 S.W. Park Ave.

Lastly, located at 1431 S.W. Park Ave., here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Feline companions are welcome. The listing specifies a $350 pet deposit.

