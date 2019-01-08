PORTLAND, Ore. — Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of furry felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Portland, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Falkor is a male Siamese cat staying at Animal Aid Inc.

Fear not: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered.

Butterscotch is a male domestic shorthair cat being kept at Animal Aid Inc.

Good news: He's already house-trained. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Cypress is a winsome female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at House of Dreams.

She is already house-trained. She's spayed, and she has all her shots. Cypress is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Max is an adorable male domestic shorthair cat staying at House of Dreams.

Max is looking for a dog-free home. House of Dreams wants to place Max in a home without small children. Have no fear: He's already house-trained. He already has all of his shots, and he is neutered. Max is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Boo is a female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at House of Dreams.

Boo will get along great with your other cats. She is looking for a dog-free forever home. She's already vaccinated and spayed. She is already house-trained.

Coco is a charming female domestic longhair cat currently residing at House of Dreams.

House of Dreams recommends Coco be placed in a home without small children. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. She is spayed and vaccinated. Coco is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

Mixy is a lovable male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at House of Dreams.

No other pets please: Mixy is looking for household without dogs. Good news: He is already house-trained. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

