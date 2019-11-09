As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been on the tips of diners' tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Portland businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring, right now.

Bless Your Heart Burgers

Open since July, this traditional American spot, which offers burgers, hot dogs and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp.

Citywide, traditional American spots saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Bless Your Heart Burgers saw a massive 216.7% increase, with an upward trend from a three-star rating a month ago to four stars today.

It's not the only trending outlier in the traditional American category: Shine Distillery & Grill has seen an 83.3% increase in reviews.

Located at 5410 N.E. 33rd Ave. in Concordia, Bless Your Heart Burgers serves up classic burgers made with Northwest natural beef, Martin's potato rolls, Duke's mayonnaise, brown mustard, ketchup, shredded lettuce, American cheese, sweet onions and homemade pickles.

The menu also features hot dogs, various chili fries and sweet treats like soft-serve ice cream and soda floats.

Bless Your Heart Burgers 33rd Avenue is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Tope

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Old Town-Chinatown's Tope, the bar, which offers tacos and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp saw a median 2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Tope bagged a 25.6% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 2.8 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

There's more that's trending on Portland's bar scene: The Star has seen an 18.8% increase in reviews, and Schilling Cider House Portland has seen an 8.8% bump.

Open at 15 N.W. Fourth Ave. since January, Tope offers fare inspired by the street food of Mexico City, as well as mezcal-centric cocktails. Its tacos include lengua with roasted onion; zucchini àrabes with green olive and crispy garlic; and chorizo verde with pickled padrón peppers.

Tope is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Eem

Boise's Eem is also making waves. Open since February 2019 at 3808 N. Williams Ave., the popular cocktail bar and Thai spot, which offers barbecue and more, has seen a 20.4% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4% for all businesses tagged 'Thai' on Yelp.

To start, Eem offers beet salad, barbecue fried rice and sweet and sour fried chicken. When it comes to entrees, look for curries and Thai barbecue, including barbecue pork belly, smoked mackerel and massaman curry with smoked lamb shoulder.

Over the past month, it's maintained a strong 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Eem is open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Fried Egg I'm In Love

Downtown Portland's Fried Egg I'm In Love is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.

The well-established food truck and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more and opened at 780 S.W. Broadway in 2017, increased its new review count by 9.5% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.6% for the Yelp category 'Breakfast & Brunch.'

Fried Egg I'm In Love offers fried egg sandwiches named after pop culture references, like the Yolko Ono, which comes with fried egg, homemade pesto, parmesan and a hand-pressed house sausage patty. The breakfast spot also serves burritos and bowls, as well as cold brew coffee, draft beer and mimosas.

Fried Egg I'm In Love is open from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends.

