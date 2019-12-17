Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Portland-area shoppers tend to spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Portland-area restaurants grew to $30 for the metro area in December of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Portland City Grill

First on the list is Portland City Grill. Located at 111 Fifth Ave., Floor 30 downtown, the steakhouse and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular seafood spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 2,799 reviews on Yelp.

2. Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Next up is Multnomah's Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill, situated at 6660 Southwest Capitol Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 794 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bai Mint Thai Kitchen

Woodstock's Bai Mint Thai Kitchen, located at 4408 Southeast Woodstock Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot, which offers desserts and seafood, four stars out of 158 reviews.

4. Jake's Famous Crawfish

Jake's Famous Crawfish, a steakhouse and traditional American spot that offers seafood and more located downtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,537 Yelp reviews. Head over to 401 Southwest 12th Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Acadia A New Orleans Bistro

Over in Sabin, check out Acadia A New Orleans Bistro, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cajun/Creole and Southern spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1303 Northeast Fremont St.

