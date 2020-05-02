A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Portland boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Apizza Scholls

Topping the list is Apizza Scholls. Located at 4741 Southeast Hawthorne Blvd. in Sunnyside, the spot to score pizza and more is the most popular pizza spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 1,497 reviews on Yelp.

2. Baby Doll Pizza

Next up is Kerns's Baby Doll Pizza, situated at 2835 Southeast Stark St. With 4.5 stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ken's Artisan Pizza

Kerns's Ken's Artisan Pizza, located at 304 Southeast 28th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 685 reviews.

4. Red Sauce Pizza

Red Sauce Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more in Concordia, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 184 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4641 N.E. Fremont St. to see for yourself.

5. Escape From New York Pizza

Over in Northwest, check out Escape From New York Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 531 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 622 Northwest 23rd Ave.

