On January 25, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Rat with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Portland, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Mandarin House

Topping the list is Mandarin House. Located at 120 SW Ankeny, the spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Portland, boasting four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp.

2. Danwei Canting

Next up is Danwei Canting, situated at 803 SE Stark St. With four stars out of 404 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Zien Hong

Zien Hong, located at 5314 NE Sandy Blvd., is another top choice with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 338 reviews.

4. Jong Can

Jong Can, a Chinese spot in downtown, is another much-loved go-to with 4.5 stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1923 SW Sixth Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Ling Garden Chinese Restaurant

Check out Ling Garden Chinese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 193 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 931 NW 21st Ave.

