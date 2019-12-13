Looking to check out the best bike shops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for bike shops.

1. North Portland Bike Works

First on the list is North Portland Bike Works. Located at 3978 N. Mississippi Ave. in Boise, the bike shop and repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated bike shop in Portland, boasting five stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cycle Portland Bike Tours & Rentals

Next up is Old Town-Chinatown's Cycle Portland Bike Tours & Rentals, situated at 117 N.W. Second Ave. With five stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, bike rental place and tour spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Seven Corners Cycles

Hosford-Abernethy's Seven Corners Cycles, located at 3218 S.E. 21st Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop and bike repair place and maintenance spot five stars out of 119 reviews.

4. River City Bicycles

Over in Buckman, check out River City Bicycles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop and coffee shop at 706 S.E. M L King Blvd.

