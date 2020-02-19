It can be challenging to find a bargain when apartment hunting. So what does a cheap price on a rental in the Pearl District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,970, compared to a $1,295 one-bedroom median for Portland as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Pearl District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Portland neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1470 N.W. Glisan St.

This studio apartment, situated at 1470 N.W. Glisan St., is listed for $1,400/month for its 508 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the studio. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a fitness center and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

1411 N.W. Raleigh St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1411 N.W. Raleigh St., which, at 611 square feet, is going for $1,480/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. In the apartment, look for in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the full listing here.)

618 N.W. 12th Ave.

Then there's this 667-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 618 N.W. 12th Ave., listed at $1,549/month.

The residence includes a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building offers garage parking, a gym and additional storage space. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

327 N.W. Park Ave.

Check out this 808-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 327 N.W. Park Ave., listed at $1,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. The unit features a balcony and central heating. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

1481 N.W. 13th Ave.

Last but not least, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1481 N.W. 13th Ave., is listed for $1,825/month for its 655 square feet.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, a balcony and quartz countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect a screening room and outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.