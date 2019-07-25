It can be challenging to find a quality option for a reasonable price when in the market for a new spot to live. So what does the low-end price on a rental in Pearl District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,925, compared to a $1,350 one-bedroom median for Portland as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pearl District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Portland neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1470 Northwest Glisan Street

Here's a studio apartment at 1470 Northwest Glisan Street, which, at 508 square feet, is going for $1,560/month.

The residence comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

925 Northwest Hoyt Street

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 925 Northwest Hoyt Street, which, with at 805 square feet, is going for $1,770/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1411 Northwest Raleigh Street

Over at 1411 Northwest Raleigh Street, there's this 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,845/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet owners, you're in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. The building features on-site laundry and a fitness center.

