Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in the Pearl District look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,995, compared to a $1,295 one-bedroom median for Portland as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Pearl District via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Portland neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1411 N.W. Raleigh St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1411 N.W. Raleigh St., is listed for $1,670/month for its 666 square feet.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building includes a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1481 N.W. 13th Ave.

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1481 N.W. 13th Ave., which, at 655 square feet, is going for $1,875/month.

The building's amenities include an elevator and resident lounge. The unit also has a balcony, quartz countertops and high ceilings. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

1155 N.W. Everett St.

Finally, there's this 660-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1155 N.W. Everett St., listed at $1,900/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking.

