According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,499, compared to a $1,295 one-bedroom median for Portland as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1431 SW Park Ave.

Listed at $990/month, this 370-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1431 SW Park Ave., is 23.6% less than the $1,295/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and central heating. The listing is cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 pet deposit.

1880 SW Fifth Ave.

Next, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 1880 SW 5th Ave., is listed for $1,095/month for its 484 square feet.

The residence includes hardwood floors. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1717 SW Park Ave.

Then there's a studio apartment at 1717 SW Park Ave., which, at 388 square feet, is going for $1,099/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

1500 SW 12th Ave.

Finally, there's this 666-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1500 SW 12th Ave., listed at $1,293/month.

You'll see a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

