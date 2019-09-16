Looking for a tasty traditional American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

Topping the list is Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai. Located at 4759 N.E. Fremont St., Suite C in Cully, the traditional American spot, which offers coffee, tea and doughnuts, is the most popular traditional American restaurant in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,194 reviews on Yelp.

2. Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

Next up is Pearl District's Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House, situated at 210 N.W. 11th Ave. With four stars out of 2,965 reviews on Yelp, the brew pub and traditional American spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Elephants Delicatessen

Northwest's Elephants Delicatessen, located at 115 N.W. 22nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers soups and pizza, 4.5 stars out of 657 reviews.

4. Jake's Famous Crawfish

Jake's Famous Crawfish, a steakhouse and traditional American spot that offers seafood and more located downtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,495 Yelp reviews. Head over to 401 S.W. 12th Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Gravy

Over in Boise, check out Gravy, which has earned four stars out of 1,316 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 3957 N. Mississippi Ave.

