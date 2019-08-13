Looking to sample the best sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich hot spots in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Cheryl’s On 12th

Topping the list is Cheryl’s on 12th. Located at 1135 S.W. Washington St. downtown, the deli, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular sandwich spot in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,405 reviews on Yelp.

2. PDX Sliders

Next up is Sellwood-Moreland's PDX Sliders, situated at 1605 S.E. Bybee Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 684 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers burgers, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. P's & Q's Market

Woodlawn's P's & Q's Market, located at 1301 N.E. Dekum St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and grocery store, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews.

4. Homegrown Smoker

Homegrown Smoker, a spot to score barbecue, chicken wings and sandwiches in St. Johns, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 576 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8638 N. Lombard St. to see for yourself.

5. Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market

Last but not least, there's Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market, a Woodstock favorite with 4.5 stars out of 454 reviews. Stop by 4138 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. to hit up the meat shop and deli next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.