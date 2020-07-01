PORTLAND, Ore. — Interested in trying some new spots for tacos in Portland? You're in luck: We've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some tacos.

Birrieria La Plaza

600 S.E. 146th Ave., Centennial

Birrieria La Plaza is a food truck, offering tacos and more.

Birrieria La Plaza provides Mexican food and birria. Try the consome, the tacos or the tostadas.

The food truck offers traditional Mexican beef stew, also called birria, that is cooked for hours with seasonings and spices.

Yelp users are excited about Birrieria La Plaza, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Linh N., who reviewed Birrieria La Plaza on December 31, wrote, 'By far the best birria and consome I've had in PDX! The birria was flavorful and tender.'

Roxy B. noted, 'I've been waiting for PDX to get a birria food truck, and it did not disappoint! Everything was super flavorful, and the consomé is perfect for dipping.'

Birrieria La Plaza is open from 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Papi Chulo's

611 N.W. 13th Ave., Pearl District

Papi Chulo's is a spot to score tacos and more.

Papi Chulo's offers authentic Mexican food, with menu items ranging from birria to tacos to nachos.

Stop in for margaritas, breakfast burritos and micheladas at this spot that opened in December 2019.

Yelp users are excited about Papi Chulo's, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on the site.

Rebecca K. noted, 'I would absolutely go back for their burrito.'

Yelper Cesar A. wrote, 'Coming from someone who loves eating tacos de birria in Mexico when you get that mean hangover. I ordered the cochinita pibil tacos and birria dish, and, man, this definitely gave me that home feeling with the flavor and freshly made tortillas. The cochinita was just outstanding.'

Papi Chulo's is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Satellite Tavern

5101 N. Interstate Ave., Overlook

Satellite Tavern is a sports bar, offering tacos, sandwiches and more.

This new business specializes in mixed drinks and appetizers. The menu features wings, burgers and nachos.

Stop in to watch a game on an indoor or outdoor screen, sit by the fire pit or have weekend breakfast during a football game.

Satellite Tavern currently holds 3.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating mixed attention from patrons.

Yelper Bryan E., who was one of the first users to visit Satellite Tavern on September 18, wrote, 'Tasty bar food. Great service. The little smokies made our 18 month old happy. The burger and shrimp tacos were both solid.'

Yelper Meredith E. wrote, 'Service was attentive and always nearby. The jerseys by the bathroom are awesome.'

Satellite Tavern is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.–midnight on weekends.

