Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Latin American restaurants around Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Andina Restaurant

Topping the list is Andina Restaurant. Located at 1314 N.W. Glisan St. in Pearl District, the wine bar, tapas bar and Peruvian spot is the most popular high-end Latin American restaurant in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,868 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant, which opened in 2003, serves a variety of cocktails, tapas and entrees — from paella to empanadas.

2. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Next up is downtown's Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 930 S.W. Sixth Ave. With four stars out of 1,043 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. The restaurant serves a variety of chicken, lamb, pork and steak dishes.

3. Casa Zoraya

Piedmont's Casa Zoraya, located at 841 N. Lombard St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Peruvian spot five stars out of 65 reviews. The menu features ceviche, cocktails and empanadas like the empanada de ají de gallina with shredded chicken, ají amarillo sauce and peanuts.

