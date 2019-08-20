According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Portland are hovering around $1,350. But how does the low-end pricing on a Portland rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1161-1177 Northeast 65th Avenue in North Tabor is going for $875 per month for its 600 square feet. It is 35.19% less than the median rent for a one-bedroom in Portland, which is currently estimated at around $1,350 per month.

The building features on-site laundry, additional storage and outdoor space. The residence also includes a fireplace. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Next, here's a 480-square-foot studio at 5630 North Interstate Avenue in Overlook, listed at $895 per month.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers garage parking and additional storage space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

This 250-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2256 Northwest Overton Street in Northwest, is listed for $945 per month.

Look for in-unit laundry in the residence. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

Finally, this studio apartment, situated at 4633 Southwest Huber Street in West Portland Park, is listed for $950/month for its 400 square feet.

You'll find granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and additional storage space. Look out for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.