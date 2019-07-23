Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Portland if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1411 N.W. Raleigh St. (Pearl District)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1411 N.W. Raleigh St. It's listed for $1,505/month for its 655 square feet.

The building features a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2004 S.W. Jefferson St. (Goose Hollow)

Here's a 470-square-foot studio apartment at 2004 S.W. Jefferson St. that's also going for $1,505/month.

In the residence, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating. Building amenities include assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

310 S.E. 12th Ave. (Buckman)

Listed at $1,512/month, this 589-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 310 S.E. 12th Ave.

The building offers garage parking. The residence also has hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4780 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. (Brooklyn)

Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4780 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. It's listed for $1,525/month for its 713 square feet.

Look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are permitted here. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4975 N.E. 14th Place (King)

Here's a 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 4975 N.E. 14th Place that's also going for $1,525/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $250 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Portland.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.