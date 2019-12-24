Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Portland area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and email marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Portland-area food and beverage shops rose to $399,129 for the metro area in December of last year, 37% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cheryl’s On 12th

First on the list is Cheryl’s on 12th. Located at 1135 Southwest Washington Street downtown, the deli, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular bakery in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,504 reviews on Yelp.

2. Petite Provence

Next up is Vernon's Petite Provence, situated at 1824 Northeast Alberta Street. With 4.5 stars out of 1,214 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, French and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ken's Artisan Bakery

Northwest's Ken's Artisan Bakery, located at 338 Northwest 21st Avenue, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and cafe, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 731 reviews.

4. Back to Eden Bakery

Back to Eden Bakery, a bakery and cafe in Concordia, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 685 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2217 Northeast Alberta Street to see for yourself.

5. Gluten Free Gem

Over in Lloyd, check out Gluten Free Gem, which has earned five stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and vegan and gluten-free spot at 140 Northeast Broadway Street.

