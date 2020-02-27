PORTLAND, Ore. —

What would life be like if money wasn't a concern? News flash: There are apartments on the market in Portland for $3,620 per month. Read on to explore just how extravagant do these apartments get, given these high prices.

We combed through local listings in Portland via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to identify the city's most extravagant listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1470 Northwest Glisan Street (Pearl District)

Right off the bat, take a look at this house over at 1470 Northwest Glisan Street in the Pearl District. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's a sprawling 885 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Portland is about $1,295 per month, this living space is currently listed at $3,620 per month. What makes it so expensive?

The house features a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building has a fitness center, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets too are welcome in this stately house.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

1500 Southwest Fifth Avenue (Downtown)

Moving on, there's this apartment situated at 1500 Southwest Fifth Avenue in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. This stately home is currently going for $2,995 per month.

The building offers secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Dwelling in this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: Pets aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1260 Northwest Naito Parkway (Pearl District)

Lastly, here's this single-family dwelling situated at 1260 Northwest Naito Parkway in Pearl District. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's 1,113 square feet in size. This spot is currently priced at $2,850 per month. What makes it so costly?

Expect to find a balcony, hardwood floors and quartz countertops in the residence. The building has a fitness center. Inhabiting this high-end home is a human-only thing: Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

