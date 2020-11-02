PORTLAND, Ore. — Need more waffles in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable waffle spots in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Waffle Window

Topping the list is The Waffle Window. Located at 2624 Northeast Alberta Street in Concordia, the spot to score waffles and more is the highest-rated affordable waffle spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 473 reviews on Yelp.

The Portland-style Liege sugar waffle stop has handmade creations topped with everything from huckleberry jam to bacon.

2. Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches

Next up is Mount Tabor's Smaaken Waffle Sandwiches, situated at 5029 Southeast Division Street. With four stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and breakfast and brunch spot, serving waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

The Dutch style waffles are made with organic heirloom varietal wheat from the Willamette Valley.

3. Beulahland

Kerns's Beulahland, located at 118 Northeast 28th Avenue, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and more, four stars out of 242 reviews.

The spot has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1997 and offers everything from breakfast burritos to waffles.

4. Flavour Spot

Flavour Spot, a food truck that offers coffee and tea and waffles in Arbor Lodge, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 153 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2310 North Lombard Street to see for yourself.

Yelper Larissa P. wrote, 'This place is so good. I've tried multiple items off their menu and everything has been absolutely delicious!'

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.