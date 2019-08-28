Looking to try the best bike shops in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bike shops in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Crank. Located at 2717 S.E. Ankeny St. in Buckman, the bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated low-priced bike shop in Portland, boasting five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp. Bring your bike in for a tune-up or overhaul at this neighborhood bicycle shop.

Next up is Brooklyn's Tomcat Bikes, situated at 3117 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. With five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option. The bike shop offers safety checks, custom wheels and both assembly and shipping services.

Eliot's Bike Farm, located at 1810 N.E. First Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap bike shop five stars out of 22 reviews. The volunteer-run shop is open to the public and offers space for customers to work on their own bikes.

Community Cycling Center, a bike shop and community service/nonprofit spot in Vernon, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1700 N.E. Alberta St. to see for yourself. The full-service shop teaches customers how to ride safely and how to make bicycle repairs.

Finally, there's Backpedal Cycleworks, a Mount Scott favorite with 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews. Stop by 7126 S.E. Harold St. to hit up the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget. Come by for bike repairs or to purchase a refurbished vintage bicycle.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.