Luckily, the city boasts lots of great Pilates options to check out in and around Portland.

To find the top Pilates studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Studio Blue

2232 Northwest Pettygrove Street, Northwest

Studio Blue is Portland's favorite Pilates studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 3,806 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp and 1,468 fans on Facebook.

'Studio Blue is a very special place,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Although they have achieved local and national acclaim for their classes and private instruction, they never lose sight of their mission to care for each and every one of you with an unmatched level of personalized service. They strive to treat you like family, to ensure you are warmly welcomed, and to see that you always feel better when you walk out our door.'

Pearl Pilates Studio

1211 Northwest Glisan Street, Suite 207, Pearl District

Also among Portland's favorites is Pearl Pilates Studio, with 4.9 stars out of 1,361 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp and 305 fans on Facebook.

'Pearl Pilates Studio offers two distinct, yet complimentary, systems of exercise - Pilates and GYROTONIC,' explains the business's ClassPass profile. 'They are dedicated to helping men and women of all ages and fitness levels - from beginning to advanced who are seeking a personalized approach to their training. Clients goals range from rehabilitation, dance & sports training to ease in movement and a deeper connection to their own body.'

Vive Fitness

1969 Northeast 42nd Avenue, Hollywood

With 4.8 stars out of 20 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp and 791 fans on Facebook, Vive Fitness has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Placed in the heart of NE Portland’s Hollywood District, Vive Fitness welcomes, energizes and provides a release from life’s daily stressors,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Come enjoy a variety of challenging workouts in a clean environment with the most up-to-date equipment. The experience they deliver will give you an extra bounce and a fresh empowered outlook!'

