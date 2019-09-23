Spending time in Buckman? Get to know this Portland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a brunch spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Buckman, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Nong's Khao Man Gai

Topping the list is chicken shop, cocktail bar and Thai spot Nong's Khao Man Gai. Located at 609 S.E. Ankeny St., Suite C, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,562 reviews on Yelp. The menu features a variety of chicken dishes alongside beer, wine and cocktails.

2. Le Pigeon

Next up is French and New American spot Le Pigeon, situated at 738 E. Burnside St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,198 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Elevate your dining experience with menu options like ratatouille lasagna, lobster and pork belly, foie gras and more.

3. Olympia Provisions

Olympia Provisions, a bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 922 Yelp reviews. Head over to 107 S.E. Washington St. to see for yourself. Dig into charcuterie boards, sandwiches, pickled eggs and more.

4. Kachka

Check out Kachka, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 799 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Russian spot at 960 S.E. 11th Ave. Stop by for an array of Russian cuisine, including dumplings, zakuski and fish boards.

5. Zell's Cafe

And then there's Zell's Cafe, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 505 reviews. Stop by 1300 S.E. Morrison St. to hit up the breakfast and brunch spot next time you're in the neighborhood. The cafe offers breakfast staples like pancakes, waffles and omelets.

